Teacher in Puerto Rico says island 'not prepared' for next hurricane

It has been close to eight months since Hurricane Maria caused an estimated $90 billion in damages to the island of Puerto Rico.

Migual Arce is a teacher at a school in the city of Mayaguez, just west of San Juan.

Acre's students are still in the classroom. Before Maria, they would have been enjoying their summer vacation by now.

"We're still in school. So, it's kind of different because usually kids wouldn't be in school this late in May. And we would be just posting our grades because tomorrow would be our last day," Arce said.

He got power back four months after the storm, but that it's not consistent.

"It has been challenging here," Arce said. "We are still dealing with outages."

One of Arce's students had a power outage at home a few days ago.

June 1 marks the first day of hurricane season. Arce said the island is not ready for another hurricane.

"We're not prepared. Not for a hurricane. We're not prepared for a tropical storm," Arce said.

He said even the subtropical storm Alberto that passed through parts of Florida last week with 50 mph winds would be devastating to the U.S. territory.

"That would destroy our electric infrastructure right now so I don't even want to imagine. We're not prepared. Period."

Student Alejandro Santiago said the beginning of hurricane season doesn't frighten him. It serves more as a reminder to prepare for whatever Mother Nature may bring this year.

"We have to teach ourselves to be prepared for a catastrophe like this. And I'm not frightened, but I have respect for hurricanes," Santiago said.

Yahira Seda, another student, has family who moved to Minnesota to find a better way of living post Hurricane Maria. She said she wants to move too.

"We barely recovered from the last time. I don't know how we're going to deal with it this time," Seda said.

Arce said Maria did bring more than destruction, it brought awareness. He said he's preparing more now than before.

As the island and it's residents continue to rebuild, Arce said people are frustrate with the government.

Earlier this week, Harvard University released a study that point into question the official death count was 64 from Hurricane Maria. According to the study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, the actual mortality number is closer to 5,000.

"It's very frustrating and very angering not having clear facts because that is the least that we deserve," Arce said.

