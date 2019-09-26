Track, models: Is the end near for Tropical Storm Karen?

ORLANDO, Fla. - Could the end be near for Tropical Storm Karen?

As of early Thursday, Karen had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and was north-northeast at 15 mph about 475 miles south of Bermuda.

"Models have been all over the place with Karen," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "The latest models have Karen dying out to the north and east of the Bahamas. Karen will not likely impact the U.S. mainland, but we will watch this storm in the coming days."

The only other system currently being watched by the National Hurricane Center is Hurricane Lorenzo, which has maximum sustained winds of 100 mph in the open Atlantic, about 995 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands.

"Lorenzo will stay out to sea," Bridges said.

The next three named storms will be called Melissa, Nestor and Olga.

Hurricane season runs through November.

Central Florida forecast

Low rain chances continues as high pressure continue to dominate the forecast in Central Florida.

Orlando is expected to see a high of 92 Thursday. The average high on this date is 88.

"Rain chances will not enter the forecast until Sunday at 20%," Bridges said.

Expect a high of 90 Friday and the upper 80s Saturday through the middle of next week.

Rain chances will be 30% Monday.

