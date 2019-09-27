Track, models: Tropical Storm Karen holding on -- for now

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two systems continue to swirl in the tropics.

Tropical Storm Karen is a very minimal tropical storm Friday morning, with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

Karen is about 350 miles southeast of Bermuda and is moving northeast at 8 mph.

"The current track has Karen weakening to an area of low pressure before possibly bringing some rain to the northern Bahamas if it holds together at all next week," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "Most likely, it will die out altogether."

Meanwhile, Hurricane Lorenzo is a major Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 145 mph.

"It will remain a fish storm, staying out in the open Atlantic," Bridges said.

TS Karen track.

Orlando-area forecast

"We are in for an incredible weekend across Central Florida," Bridges said.

Friday will be sunny, with a high of 90. Orlando will see highs near 90 for the next several days.

As high pressure continues to dominate, expect dry air and very low rain chances on Friday and Saturday.

"By Sunday, we gradually increase a little bit of moisture into the atmosphere, leading to a 20% chance for a couple of showers," he said.

Rain chances will stay at 20% Monday before reaching 30% Tuesday through Thursday.

Watch News 6 for more weather coverage.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.