New Tropical Depression Forms Midway Between Bermuda And The United States

At 500 p.m. EDT (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Six was located near latitude 31.7 north, longitude 72.5 west. The depression is moving toward the east near 2 mph (4 km/h). A slow eastward or northeastward motion is forecast during the next day or so. The cyclone is expected to begin to accelerate northeastward on Wednesday, and this general motion should continue through Thursday. On the forecast track, the center of the depression will remain well east of the east coast of the United States.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Some gradual strengthening is possible during the next day or two, and the depression is forecast to become a tropical storm tonight or Tuesday.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1010 mb (29.83 inches).