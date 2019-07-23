Here's how Tropical Depression 3 will affect Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical Depression 3 will bring rain and an elevated risk of rip currents to Central Florida but will mostly serve as a reminder to be prepared for hurricane season, which runs through November.

The tropical weather system, which is not expected to become a named storm, is forecast to ride up Florida's east coast Tuesday, arriving near the Carolinas by Tuesday night. The next named storm will be called Chantal.

"Central Florida could see between 1 to 2 inches of rain from the system as it begins to pull away in the afternoon hours," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "Other than that, there will be a chance for strong rip currents and high seas, but no major concerns as this will not be a big player in our forecast."

For the rest of the week, rain chances increase as the east and west coast sea breezes come together.

"We are also watching a nontropical low-pressure area that could form over the northern Gulf of Mexico by late Wednesday or Thursday," Bridges said. "This system has the potential to acquire subtropical or tropical characteristics while it moves slowly to the northeast over warm water through the end of the week."

The National Hurricane Center is currently giving it a 20% chance of development within the next five days.

T.D. Three will ride along Brevard's coast this afternoon bringing up to 2" of rain before moving away. It will likely not strengthen. pic.twitter.com/l60WAI3A5a — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) July 23, 2019

In the Orlando area, expect rain chances to be at 60% Tuesday and 70% Wednesday through Friday.

High temperatures Tuesday will be close to the average of 92.

Expect a high near 90 for the rest of the week.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.