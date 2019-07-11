Tropical Storm Barry forms in Gulf of Mexico

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical Storm Barry has officially formed in the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to reach hurricane strength before making landfall.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the system had reached maximum sustained winds of 40 mph around 10 a.m. Thursday and was moving west.

The storm is currently threatening much of the Louisiana coast, where a tropical storm warning and hurricane watch are currently in effect. Storm surge, heavy rainfall and wind hazards are also concerns for much of the central Gulf Coast over the next several days, the Hurricane Center said.

The slow-moving system is not considered a threat to Florida, but is expected to bring long periods of heavy rainfall through the weekend and potentially into next week.

Barry is the second named storm of the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season.

