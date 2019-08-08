TROPICAL UPDATE: NOAA predicts above normal activity for rest of season

ORLANDO, Fla. - As we enter peak hurricane season, NOAA has updated its preseason forceast that was issued in May.

The latest update from NOAA is significant because there is now a 45% chance for an above-normal season. Part of the reason for the increased forecast is that the El Nino factor the season began with has ended.

El Nino typically suppresses the Atlantic season with increased wind shear across the basin.

With El Nino's conclusion, wind shear in the tropical Atlantic is weakening. This is combined with a strong west African monsoon, which could lead to longer-tracked and stronger storms.

The increased temperature difference from Africa and the surrounding waters will help to send more storms off of the plateau.

So far, there have been two named storms, Andrea and Barry, which hit Louisiana as a Category 1 storm in July. Peak hurricane season occurs in the middle of September.

Typically, only one or two storms form in June or July. Ninety-fice percent of hurricanes form from August through October.

