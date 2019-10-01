Tropics continue to bubble as 2 new systems pop up

ORLANDO, Fla. - The tropics continue to bubble, but two new systems do not appear to be potential threats to Florida.

Disorganized showers near the southeastern Bahamas are associated with a week surface area of low pressure.

"This area of cloudiness and rain will move northeast at 5 to 10 mph well south and east of Bermuda," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "it will stay away from the United States and it will also stay away from the Bahamas."

The National Hurricane Center is giving the system a 20% chance to develop over the next five days.

Elsewhere, a broad area of low pressure over the northwestern Caribbean Sea, between Grand Cayman and Jamaica, has a 10% chance of tropical development.

"This area of showers is expected to move slowly to the west-northwest near the Yucatán Peninsula in the next couple days," Bridges said. "It will likely move into the Gulf of Mexico by Friday."

Watching these two areas of low pressure. They will move in opposite directions, away from Flordia. pic.twitter.com/6FaRjFhtnT — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) October 1, 2019

Meanwhile, Hurricane Lorenzo, with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph, continues to move northeast at 22 mph.

Lorenzo is in the open Atlantic, about 630 miles southwest of Flores in the western Azores, and is expected to become a remnant low as it heads toward Europe.

Orlando-area forecast

Orlando will see a high near 90 Tuesday, with a 20% chance of rain.

"We will not have as much wind to deal with as we saw Monday," Bridges said.

Rain chances will stay at 20% for most of the workweek.

"By the weekend, rain chances increase to 40%," Bridges said.

The rip current risk will remain high for the next couple days thanks to Lorenzo, which is more than 2,000 miles from the Florida coast.

