Tropics watch: Weather system meanders across Gulf

ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center is keeping tabs on a weather system in the Gulf of Mexico.

As of Wednesday morning, a disorganized area of showers is located over the northwestern Gulf.

"This area, associated with a frontal boundary, will meander across the northern Gulf for the next couple days," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

The hurricane center said there's a 20% chance of tropical development over the next two days.

"Computer models are having a hard time getting this thing developed," Bridges said. "We will watch it closely, though."

Orlando-area forecast

Rain chances will be elevated over the next several afternoons in Central Florida, mainly as a result of sea breeze storms.

The high will reach 90 in Orlando, with a 70% chance of rain. The average high on this date is 92.

Thursday's high will be 89.

There's a 50% chance of rain from Thursday through the weekend.

Expect a high of 90 today with a 70% coverage of rain. pic.twitter.com/BygdCQ6g3P — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) July 24, 2019

