WATCH LIVE UPDATES: Latest track, models, forecast for Hurricane Dorian

ORLANDO, Fla. - Get the latest information, including the track and computer models, for Hurricane Dorian, which remains on a projected path toward Florida.

Officials, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, have urged residents to remain vigilant because the exact track of the storm is not known.

Category 4 hurricane has sustained winds of 150 mph

Forecasters say Dorian 'extremely dangerous'

Central Florida remains in cone of uncertainty

Some computer models show Dorian making landfall near Brevard, Volusia

5 a.m. Sunday

Dorian is about 70 miles east of Great Abaco Island in the Bahamas, traveling west toward Florida at 8 mph.

The Category 4 storm still has sustained winds of 150 mph.

According to the latest track, Dorian will trek off South Florida's coast Monday night before turning north. Dorian is forecast to be off Central Florida's coast Tuesday night, although some computer models show the eye of the storm making landfall near the Brevard-Volusia county line.

Nearly all of Central Florida remains in the cone of uncertainty, meaning forecasters believe the storm could track anywhere in the marked region.

11 p.m. Saturday

Forecasters say "extremely dangerous" Hurricane Dorian is moving closer to the northern Bahamas.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Dorian remained a powerful Category 4 storm at 11 p.m. EDT Saturday and was about 125 miles (200 km) east of Great Abaco Island. Maximum sustained winds are being clocked at 150 mph (240 kph) and the storm is slowly crawling westward at 8 mph (13 kph).

The storm is about 310 miles (500 kilometers) east of West Palm Beach, Florida.

Forecasts at the Miami-based center say Dorian's core should be near or over parts of the northwestern Bahamas on Sunday. The storm is then expected to move closer to the Florida east coast late Monday through Tuesday amid forecast projections it would later track up the U.S. Southeast seaboard.

8:10 p.m.

President Donald Trump is receiving briefings on Hurricane Dorian from the presidential retreat at Camp David.

Vice President Mike Pence told reporters Saturday evening that Trump and others in the administration are watching the storm very carefully.

"It's an extremely dangerous hurricane, and while some are reporting changes in the track, anyone in the path of Hurricane Dorian should listen to state and local and first responders and public safety personnel and heed their warnings," Pence said.

Pence says FEMA officials are reassessing where to deploy assets as they track the hurricane.

