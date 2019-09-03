WATCH LIVE UPDATES: Track, computer models, radar for Hurricane Dorian

ORLANDO, Fla. - The latest track showed Florida is out of the cone of uncertainty of Hurricane Dorian.

The National Hurricane Center said Hurricane Dorian is still stationary and continues to hit Grand Bahama Island.

1 a.m.

Hurricane Dorian is now at a Category 3 storm with sustained winds of 125 mph. Dorian is stationary at the moment. The eye was 105 miles east of West Palm Beach as of Friday evening.

12:10 a.m.

Hurricane Dorian is still at a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 130 miles per hour.

The storm did not move much on Monday.

Hurricane Dorian remains stationary over the Bahamas.

It's currently 100 miles east of West Palm Beach with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph.

The pressure is up to 946 millibars.

"The higher the pressure comes up, the lower those winds normally become," News 6 Chief Meteorologist Tom Sorrells said.

Summary of watches and warnings:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Lantana to Savannah River

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

North of Deerfield Beach to south of Lantana

Savannah River to South Santee River, South Carolina

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Grand Bahama and the Abacos Islands in the northwestern Bahamas

Jupiter Inlet to Ponte Vedra Beach

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

North of Deerfield Beach to Jupiter Inlet

North of Ponte Vedra Beach to South Santee River, South Carolina

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

North of Deerfield Beach to Jupiter Inlet

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

North of Golden Beach to Deerfield Beach

Lake Okeechobee

