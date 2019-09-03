WATCH: Surfer braves waves as winds pick up ahead of Hurricane Dorian

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A kite surfer decided to brave the waves Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

The Category 2 storm was on its way toward Florida's coast, causing rough waves at Central Florida beaches.

Reports of flooding and storm surge increased as the winds picked up in Brevard County. In Cocoa Beach, a kite surfer took advantage of the 20 mph winds.

News 6's James Sparvero spotted him while reporting on the rough conditions. Spectators even edged toward the shore to watch the surfer catch some waves.

Authorities warn that the kite surfer's actions are extremely dangerous, especially as a hurricane approaches.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.