Here's why Karen has a weird path; check out other crazy-moving storms

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical Storm Karen could do crazy things over its lifetime.

After moving north of Puerto Rico, Karen will encounter a convoluted steering environment. High and low pressure east of the storm will tug Karen north and east initially.

Later in its life, a building ridge of high pressure over the U.S. will become the dominant influence and pull Karen toward the U.S. Thankfully, Karen is expected to stay weak or completely fall apart.

In a weak or complex steering environment, tropical systems can take indirect routes. Here's a look at some notable storms with not-so-normal paths.

2004 brought two weird storms. Jeanne did a loop the loop off the Florida coast and eventually made landfall.

Ivan made landfall along the North Gulf Coast, weakened as it moved into the Mid-Atlantic and then came back toward Florida days later.

Hurricane Gordon in 1994 made landfall on the west coast of Florida, exited on the east coast and then made a 180-degree turn back to Florida, making landfall in Brevard County.

Hurricane Joaquin formed in the southern Atlantic Ocean and moved south toward the Turks and Caicos. The storm then made a loop the loop and moved back north.

Hurricane Ginger formed in the Southern Atlantic Ocean and moved well into the central Atlantic, toward Africa. It then made a loop the loop, coming back toward the U.S. Ginger made landfall in North Carolina.

