Will Tropical Storm Jerry threaten Florida?

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical Storm Jerry formed in the Atlantic early Wednesday, but current computer models keep it away from Florida.

Jerry is located about 960 miles east of the Leeward Islands, with 45 mph winds. Jerry is moving west-northwest at 13 mph.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center.

Jerry is expected to become a hurricane in the coming days and take a turn to the north and east, keeping it out to sea.

Watches and warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Interests in the northern Leeward Islands should monitor the progress of this system, officials said.

Elsewhere in the tropics

What was once Tropical Storm Imelda in Texas is now a remnant low moving inland through the Houston area.

"That system is bringing lots of rain and flooding to the Houston region," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "They could see 24 inches of rain or more before it's all said and done."

Meanwhile, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said Hurricane Humberto has increased its forward speed as it moves closer to Bermuda.

Forecasters said hurricane conditions are expected to reach the island Wednesday night and continue into early Thursday morning, with rainfall accumulations up to 6 inches.

The storm is about 285 miles west of Bermuda and moving east-northeast at 16 mph. They expect Humberto's center to pass just to the northwest of Bermuda on Wednesday night.

The center said Humberto is a large storm with hurricane-force winds extending 60 miles from the center. It is expected to remain powerful through Thursday.

Orlando-area forecast

"We will have gorgeous weather in Central Florida through the weekend," Bridges said. "We currently don't have to worry about any of those systems in the tropics."

There's a 30% chance of rain Wednesday in the Orlando area, with a high of 90.

Highs will be in the upper 80s, with a 10-20% chance of rain from Thursday through the weekend.

