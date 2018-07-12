Intense heat beats down on Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - Rain chances remain low in Central Florida, a welcome respite from the daily deluges the region has seen for the past couple of months.

Highs will soar into the mid-90s on Thursday in Orlando. The average high on this date is 92. The record is 99, set in 1892.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-70s.

Highs will stay in the mid-90s into next week.

Rain chances stay at 30 percent on Friday before jumping to 50 percent from Saturday through Tuesday.

30% rain moving West to East. Here is #FutureRadar at 5 PM! pic.twitter.com/omzYEtR2ND — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) July 12, 2018

Meanwhile, the remnants of Beryl continue to produce an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms extending from the Bahamas northeast over the western Atlantic.

Little or no development is expected Thursday, but conditions could become a little more favorable on Friday or over the weekend while the disturbance moves slowly north and northeast over the western Atlantic.

The hurricane center is giving the remnants of Beryl a 20 percent chance of development within the next two days and a 50 percent chance over the next five days.

"Either way, the system is moving away from the Bahamas and eventually away from the United States altogether," Bridges said.

Elsewhere, Chris has been downgraded to a tropical storm with winds at 70 mph and minimum central pressure of 985 mb. Chris is moving northeast at 35 mph.

It will be moving away from Canada soon and won't impact the United States.

