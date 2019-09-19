International Space Station to make two passes over Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla.- - If the sky is clear Thursday and Friday, Central Florida will be able to catch glimpses of the International Space Station as it passes overhead.

On Thursday, the ISS will become visible at 8:47 p.m. and remain in sight for three minutes. It will appear in the northwest and disappear to the north.

On Friday, the ISS will be visible at 7:58 p.m., also for three minutes. It will appear from the west-northwest and depart north-northeast.

Weather both Thursday and Friday will be mostly good for viewing. There will be a few showers around Thursday, but most people will encounter clear skies.

