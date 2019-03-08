Weather

Is winter over? Highs to soar into mid-80s in Orlando area this weekend

Rain chances slim in Central Florida through next week

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager, Candace Campos - Meteorologist

ORLANDO, Fla. - Is that it for winter weather this season in Central Florida?

After a couple of cold days in the Orlando area, highs will soar near 80 degrees Friday. The average high on this date is 75.

More Weather Headlines

"Plenty of sunshine is ahead," News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos said.

Highs will reach the mid-80s Saturday and Sunday.

"Expect to stay mostly dry through the weekend, with rain coverage at a minimal 10 to 20 percent," Campos said.

Conditions for beachgoers and boating look good, although there's a moderate risk of rip currents.

Highs will stay in the 80s next workweek, with a 10 percent chance of rain every day.

Remember, Daylight Saving Time begins early Sunday, so be sure to set your clocks ahead one hour before you go to bed Saturday.

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones][DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

March 20 marks the first day of spring.

 

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.