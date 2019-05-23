It will be hot today, but even hotter this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - It’s all about the heat in Central Florida.

Orlando will reach a high of 92 Thursday under sunny skies, with no chance of rain. The average high on this date is 89. The record is 97, set in 1962.

Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.

Highs will remain in the low 90s through Saturday. The next chance or rain is at least seven days away.

Sunday's high will soar to 95. Memorial Day will see a high of 96. The heat index will be above 100 degrees both days.

It's getting hot in here! pic.twitter.com/DNKEopIDrs — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) May 23, 2019

"If you work out in the heat or you’re just enjoying some time outdoors in the coming days, make sure you drink lots of water and take frequent breaks," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

