Itching to see fall color? Regional foliage update

ORLANDO, Fla.- - Florida's fall color is green, but not too far away the color change is well underway.

The Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia and North Carolina offer some of the best viewing for fall color in the country. The highest elevations in Virginia and West Virginia are experiencing peak color. High color is being reported on the lower peaks and valleys of the Blue Ridge.

Further south into the Great Smokey Mountains, moderate color is being reported. Peak is typically late October and early November, but may be delayed due to the extremely dry conditions leading up to fall in the southeast. The aforementioned dry stretch may dampen some of the color.

