It's beginning to feel a lot like Christmas -- well, for Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's beginning to feel a lot like Christmas in Central Florida -- well, for Floridians' standards at least.

Temperatures will start in the mid-40s to kick off Christmas Eve and will gradually warm by the afternoon. There will be areas of patchy fog around as well, but only through mid-morning.

We're a few degrees warmer than this time yesterday in most areas. The Cape is still a tad bit cooler. The warming trend continues this week. Back to the 80s we go by the end of the week. #news6 #ClickOrlando pic.twitter.com/eF8ZA3YteY — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) December 24, 2018

Much like Sunday, expect another sunny afternoon Monday with a few clouds overhead.

Highs will reach the upper 60s and low 70s.

Floridians have their own holiday traditions, and if going to the beach is one of them, News 6 meteorologist said the water may be chillier than you're used to.

"If you dare brave the water at the beach, it will be a cool 63 degrees," Cokinos said. "Mariners, it doesn't look bad. There are no advisories with a light chop on the Intracoastal and seas will average 1-2 feet."

Later Monday night, expect mainly clear skies, with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

"Patchy fog will settle in late Monday night, but shouldn't slow Santa down much," Cokinos said.

The weather Christmas Day looks even better, according to Cokinos.

After a little fog in the morning, the rest of the day will be mainly sunny. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

A few showers return by Wednesday and will pick up by the end of the week.

