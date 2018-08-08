It's brutal out there: Feels like temperatures top 100 in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - It is brutally hot across Central Florida Wednesday afternoon, with feels-like temperatures up to 109 in Daytona Beach.

News 6 is pinpointing a 30 percent chance of rain into the evening hours, including some strong storms bringing lightning, wind and heavy downpours. Most of the rain will taper off late into the night.

The rest of the weekdays will be much like we’re seeing Wednesday, with temperatures in the mid 90s and feels-like temperatures in the triple digits, even approaching 110, again.

Rain chances will be at 30 percent for Thursday through Saturday. By Sunday afternoon, a 60 percent chance of showers and storms is expected.

Because of the added clouds and rain for the end of the weekend temperatures won’t be quite as hot. Expect a high of 92 on Sunday.

There have been a few strong to severe storms north of the Central Florida area.

Wednesday in Orlando we warmed up to 94°. Not quite the record of 99 back in 1987 we officially saw a trace of rain yesterday putting our Sir plus at 1.57 inches since Jan. 1.

News 6 is pinpointing the tropics where tropical storm Debby is moving northeast at 12 mph away from North America with winds of 45 mph.

Debby is not expected to live long as it stays out over the water.

The peak of hurricane season is Sept. 10.

