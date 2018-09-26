Kirk reforms into tropical storm; 2 other systems swirl in Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. - Rain chances will be minimal in Central Florida through the weekend, but all eyes are on the tropics as three systems continue to swirl in the Atlantic.

Tropical Storm Kirk

Kirk has redeveloped into a tropical storm about 600 miles east of the Windward Islands.

Kirk is packing 45 mph winds, and computer models show the storm tracking west on a path south of Jamaica.

"We'll keep an eye on Kirk, but it's too soon to tell what exactly is going to happen," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

Low-pressure system near Carolinas

A weak low-pressure system about 100 miles south-southwest of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, is producing disorganized shower activity.

"Strong upper-level winds are expected to increase further over the system, and the chances for tropical cyclone formation are decreasing," Bridges said.

The low is forecast to approach North Carolina later Wednesday morning and could produce scattered showers and dangerous surf and rip currents as it passes by.

"The system is then expected to move northeast and possibly dissipate off the New England coast on Thursday," Bridges said.

The National Hurricane Center is giving the system a 30 percent chance of development over the next five days.

Leslie remnants

Post-tropical cyclone Leslie is about 850 miles west-southwest of the Azores.

"Leslie is expected to reacquire subtropical or tropical characteristics on Thursday or Friday, while the cycle meanders over the north central Atlantic," Bridges said.

The hurricane center is getting the area of low pressure a 40 percent chance of development within the next 48 hours and a 90 percent chance over the next five days.

Orlando-area forecast

"In short, none of the current systems will have an immediate impact on Florida," Bridges said.

Highs in Orlando will be near the mid-90s through the weekend, with rain chances at 20 percent.

The average high on this date is 89 degrees.

