Labor Day weekend begins with more rain, Tropical Storm Florence still far away

ORLANDO, Fla. - Some sun and more rain are in store for the start of Labor Day weekend.

"The coastal rain we have been pinpointing will continue to fizzle out as it moves inland," News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said.

Skies will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 80s along the coast and low 90s inland.

The early afternoon will bring more rain, moving from the east to west inland areas. Most will be done by the early evening, but Cokinos said there will still be a possibility for showers. Overall rain coverage is 40 percent.

"Boating looks good this afternoon," Cokinos said. "There are no advisories in place. Just watch for spotty storms."

It's game day at Camping World Stadium. Tailgating plans look a little damp, just be sure to carry some rain gear with ya. By kick off things look a bit better. A towel may come in handy to wipe off the seats!

Tropical update

A tropical wave, still located south of the Bahamas, will continue to move west to northwest. Conditions are unfavorable for development, but it will increase the moisture, which entails more rain coverage by Monday.

Also in the tropics, Tropical Storm Florence is moving away from the Cabo Verde Islands. The latest forecast track shows the storm moving into the central Atlantic Ocean by the middle of next week.

"Still very far away, but something we will continue to watch and bring you updates on," Cokinos said.





