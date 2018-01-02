Large pieces of debris in ocean close beach swimming in Volusia

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Large pieces of debris floating in the ocean have prompted officials to disallow swimming off the beaches of Volusia County.

"Volusia County Beach Safety will be flying the double red flag (Tuesday) due to large pieces of debris in the ocean," officials said. "This means no bather activity allowed on any part of Volusia County beaches."

Beach officials said all of its conservation poles have been lost because of the weather.

"(The poles) need to be installed before we can open to driving," officials said. "We will be closed all day (Tuesday) and most likely the next couple of days. We will be utilizing all of our resources for cleanup."

Beach officials said large debris cannot be easily seen in the water and is very dangerous.

A wind chill advisory was issued Tuesday morning for most of Central Florida as "feels like" temperatures dipped into the 20s and 30s across the region.

The cold weather has prompted Orlando-area attractions to close their water parks. Universal's Volcano Bay will be closed through Friday. Disney's Typhoon Lagoon and SeaWorld's Aquatica will be closed Tuesday. Disney's Blizzard Beach is closed through Saturday for refurbishment.

Snow flurries are possible in the northern zones of Central Florida as temperatures sink into the low 30s early Wednesday.

Snow fell in the Florida Panhandle about three weeks ago, covering the top of a "Welcome to Florida" sign.

