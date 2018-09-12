Large waves from Hurricane Florence close Sebastian Inlet pier

The North Pier at Sebastian Inlet State Park will be closed from Wednesday night to Thursday afternoon due to large waves predicted in the inlet, according to the website for the Sebastian Inlet District.

Officials said the jetty will be closed at 6 p.m. Wednesday and will reopen 3 p.m. Thursday after it has been inspected for safety, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

Wave heights for the inlet are forecast to reach up to 12 feet during the overnight hours and into Thursday, due to a high pressure ridge over Florida as Hurricane Florence approaches the eastern United States, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

At 8 p.m. Tuesday, Florence remained a strong Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 140 mph, the NOAA website said. It was approximately 725 miles east-southeast of Cape Fear, North Carolina, moving west-northwest at about 17 mph.

Florence is expected to make landfall in the Carolinas late Thursday or early Friday, with tropical force winds reaching the coast by late Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.