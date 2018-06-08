Last chance to save: Why you should make a hurricane supply run today

ORLANDO, Fla. - There's no need to fight the long lines during crunch time to get your hurricane supplies when you can do it today and beat the crowds, all while saving money.

The 2018 hurricane season began June 1, but today is the last day for you to save on supplies for your disaster kit.

The 2018 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday in Florida expires June 7.

Before stores close, you can get most essential items needed during hurricane and pay no tax on them.

Most supplies under $50, such as batteries, flashlights, coolers and gas cans are tax-free.

Generators less than $750 are also tax-exempt.

Here's a full list of items you can save money on.

$10 or less

Reusable ice packs

$20 or less

Portable self-powered light source

flashlights

lanterns

candles

$25 or less

Gas or diesel fuel container

$30 or less

Batteries (excluding auto and boat batteries)

Coolers and ice chests

$50 or less

Tarps

Visqueen, plastic sheets, drop cloths

Ground anchor systems

Tie-down kits

Bungee cords

Radios

two-way

weather band

$750 or less

Portable generators

Always exempt

Bottled water

Canned food

First-aid kits

Medications

Baby food and formula

Click here for more information on the sales tax holiday. You can keep up with all of News 6's hurricane coverage throughout the season at ClickOrlando.com/hurricane.

