Last chance to save: Why you should make a hurricane supply run today

ORLANDO, Fla. - There's no need to fight the long lines during crunch time to get your hurricane supplies when you can do it today and beat the crowds, all while saving money.
The 2018 hurricane season began June 1, but today is the last day for you to save on supplies for your disaster kit.
More Weather Headlines
The 2018 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday in Florida expires June 7.
Before stores close, you can get most essential items needed during hurricane and pay no tax on them.
Most supplies under $50, such as batteries, flashlights, coolers and gas cans are tax-free.
Generators less than $750 are also tax-exempt.
[RELATED: Win a generator]
Here's a full list of items you can save money on.
$10 or less
Reusable ice packs
$20 or less
Portable self-powered light source
- flashlights
- lanterns
- candles
$25 or less
Gas or diesel fuel container
$30 or less
- Batteries (excluding auto and boat batteries)
- Coolers and ice chests
$50 or less
Tarps
Visqueen, plastic sheets, drop cloths
Ground anchor systems
Tie-down kits
Bungee cords
Radios
- two-way
- weather band
$750 or less
Portable generators
Always exempt
Bottled water
Canned food
First-aid kits
Medications
Baby food and formula
Click here for more information on the sales tax holiday. You can keep up with all of News 6's hurricane coverage throughout the season at ClickOrlando.com/hurricane.
Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.