Last chilly morning before weekend warmup

ORLANDO, Fla. - Another chilly morning is in store for the Orlando area, but temperatures will warm up a bit as the day continues.

Temperatures Friday morning are in the 30s and 40s for many areas.

"That’s even colder than what we saw on early Thursday morning," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

Orlando only warmed to 69 degrees Thursday, which is 10 degrees below the average of 79 degrees.

Temperatures will warm gradually into the afternoon hours Friday, as higher pressure and sunshine continue to dominate the forecast.

High pressure is sinking air on top of the Orlando area.

"That helps to prevent lift, which usually leads to clouds and rain," Bridges said. "Without lift, the atmosphere will see lots of sunshine and clear skies at night."

Temperatures will heat up very quickly, with lots of sunshine in the afternoon, but cool air will prevail once again into the evening hours Friday.

They will warm again slightly for the weekend, with temperatures expected to reach lows in the 50s Saturday morning and highs near 80 degrees in the afternoon.

Expect a high of 84 degrees Sunday, before a new system brings a minimal rain chance of 20 percent Monday to the forecast.

"With no rain, we still have a deficit of 4.08 inches since Jan. 1," Bridges said.

