Last day of September does not mean fall-like weather in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - The last day of September is expected to bring much of the same, summer-like fall weather Central Florida has been seeing of late.

Southern Volusia and Brevard counties have been experiencing some isolated showers, but overall, the day will not bring much rain. News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said rain coverage is 20 percent.

"That means we will basically have hit-and-miss showers," Cokinos said.

Inland highs will reach the low 90s, while coastal highs settle in the slightly cooler upper 80s. However, Cokinos is still encouraging beach safety.

"Beachgoers and boaters, heads-up," she said. "The rip current risk remains high this afternoon, so be safe out there. Mariners need to use caution while on the water."

The wind will pick up out of the east and gust near 20 mph. Waves are predicted to average between 4 feet and 6 feet.

As the day winds down, the rain stays the same. Some coastal sprinkles are possible; otherwise, expect to see partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-70s.

Tropical update:

Tropical Storm Leslie is still over the open waters of the Atlantic. The system is currently moving west-southwest at 5 mph into warmer water and more favorable upper level winds. This could allow the system to strengthen over the next three days to hurricane status.

Right now, the forecast track from the National Hurricane Center keeps Leslie over open water.

"It's still far from the eastern seaboard, but something we will continue to monitor," Cokinos said.



