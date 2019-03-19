LIVE RADAR: Last day of winter will be wet, gloomy

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tuesday will be another gloomy day in Central Florida, but rain will enter the forecast, too.

"Expect a soggy commute in the morning and late afternoon," News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said. "Most of the rain in the morning will be light, but southern counties will see embedded pockets of moderate rainfall."

The high will reach 66 degrees in Orlando, with a 70 percent chance of rain. The coverage of rain ranges from 30 percent over northern zones to 70-90 percent for counties to the south.

"A cool northeast breeze and damp conditions will help keep temperatures below average," Cokinos said. "On the coast, the northeast wind will be a little stronger, near 15-20 mph, with gusts higher at times. A small craft advisory for boaters will continue through late Wednesday as conditions are very hazardous, with rough waters and seas averaging between 6-9 feet."

Grab a jacket and your rain gear as you get ready to head out and about. Showers are out there now and will stay with us today. We'll show you the rain hour by hour and how long below average temperatures will stay in the forecast. See you on #News6 pic.twitter.com/M5YPk9833a — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) March 19, 2019

Overnight lows will be near 60.

The forecast starts to rebound Wednesday, the first day of spring, with a high of 74 and a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs increase to the low 80s by Sunday, with very slim rain chances Thursday through the weekend.

