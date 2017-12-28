Light showers, gloomy skies continue in Central Florida Thursday evening

ORLANDO, Fla. - There will be a few light showers and gloomy skies throughout the evening on Thursday.

Temperatures will be in the low 60s and upper 50s throughout the evening. You’ll need a light jacket if you're planning on heading out on the town, but with only a couple of sprinkles to deal with, rain gear is not needed.

The front that brought the cooler air and even the gloomy conditions with the rain continues to slide well to the south.

High pressure will build Thursday night and Friday, but we will still see a good bit of cloud coverage throughout the day.

Expect a high of only 68 degrees on Friday and a high on Saturday and Sunday, New Year’s Eve, in the upper 60s.

Rain chances will be at only 10 percent for Friday, and for Saturday, they will drop back to 20 percent. On New Year’s Eve and by New Year’s Day, the rain chances will bump up to 50 percent.

Highs will be in the low 60s for New Year’s Day and will remain in the low and mid-60s through the middle and end of next week.

For anyone making New Year’s Eve plans, expect temperatures in the mid-50s as we ring in 2018. Light jackets and boots with the fur will be in order for ringing in the new year.

