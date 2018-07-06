LIVE RADAR: Storms soak parts of Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Storms are moving through Central Florida Friday afternoon as the heat and humidity linger in the forecast.

"An unsettled pattern with lots of humid air and boundaries left over from the previous two days will lead to a 60 percent coverage of showers and storms into the afternoon," Bridges said.

Expect a 60 percent coverage of storms throughout the day.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Volusia County until 2:30 p.m. Friday. Weather officials said winds were reaching up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail could be seen falling near Daytona International Speedway as preps for evening races were underway.

Significant weather advisories were also in place for parts of Orange and Seminole counties until 2:30 p.m. and Brevard until 2:10 p.m.

Around 3:50 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Orange County until 4:45 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning now in Effect for Orange County until 4:45....Storm over Conway area is moving SE at 10 MPH. This storm is producing winds up to 60 MPH and large hail. Be ready in Conway, Oak Ridge, and Azalea Park. pic.twitter.com/0ioa6FWBfN — Tom Sorrells (@tomsorrells) July 6, 2018

High temperatures will be in the low 90s for the next several days. The average high on this date is 91. The record high is 98, set in 1980.

Rain chances stand at 50-60 percent over the weekend.

The forecast doesn't change much for early next week.

