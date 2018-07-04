LIVE RADAR: Storms strike Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - Storms are moving across Central Florida on the Fourth of July.

Temperatures will warm into the 90s, but it will feel more like the triple digits. The average high in Orlando on this date is 91. The record high is 98, set in 1936.

"There will be a slight east breeze that will bring a few showers on shore," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "Some thunderstorms can be expected. The coverage will be at 50 percent after noon."

Rain chances drop to 20 percent around 9 p.m., just in time for fireworks.

"Always make sure if you’re outdoors at this time of year that you have a plan to find a safe place indoors. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors," Bridges said.

Highs will be in the low 90s through the weekend. Overnight lows will be in the mid-70s.

