LIVE RADAR: Subtropical Storm Alberto brings showers, wind

ORLANDO, Fla. - As Subtropical Storm Alberto continues up through the Gulf of Mexico, many Central Floridians are predicted to see heavy showers, with the potential for lightning and gusts of wind.

Areas of Central Florida are expected to experience off-and-on showers throughout Sunday as the rain bands move up from southwest Florida. Gusts of wind up to 40 mph are possible, with the potential for isolated tornadoes.

The subtropical storm is moving at 15 mph with wind speeds of 45 mph. The forecast track issued by the National Hurricane Center shows the system making landfall in Florida's panhandle overnight on Monday through early Tuesday morning.

Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency in all 67 Florida counties on Friday.

A flood watch is in place in most counties until 8 p.m. on Monday. An advisory from the National Weather Service said some areas are expected to experience over 8 inches of rainfall, which could cause floods in areas with saturated ground. Expected rainfall totals differ for every county.

There is a lake wind advisory active in parts of Brevard, Volusia, Lake Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties. That advisory expires at 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Hurricane season officially begins June 1 and ends Nov. 30. Officials from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said they are expecting a near- or above-average hurricane season in 2018.

