LIVE RADAR: Sunday to bring more hot temperatures, rainstorms

ORLANDO, Fla. - Sunday, like Saturday, will bring heat and rain to Central Florida. Most of the area is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m.

The day started warm and muggy, with temperatures rising to the upper 70s. Highs will reach the low 90s, but the humid air will make it feel like 106 degrees outside.

Heavy rains have already occurred north of Orlando, but these same storms will be moving slowly to the south throughout the afternoon and evening. News 6 meteorologist Danny Treanor said some of the storms may stay until midnight.

"The largest threat is for winds over 50 miles per hour, heavy downpours, frequent lightning and possible some low area flooding," Treanor said.

Overnight lows will stay in the mid 70s, with high humidity.

Monday is predicted to bring much of the same with highs in the low 90s and strong storms by the afternoon. There is a 50 percent chance of rain, which climbs to 70 percent on Tuesday.

As storms pick up this afternoon, some could turn severe. Main threats will be the downpours, frequent lightning, and strong wind gusts. Hail is possible as well. #news6 #ClickOrlando pic.twitter.com/EJpo0OjbYo — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) July 22, 2018

