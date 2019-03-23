Orlando-area forecast: Dry air leads to beautiful weekend weather

ORLANDO, Fla. - After a chilly start in the 30s, 40s, and 50s the afternoon will be a lot more comfortable.

High pressure will continue to bring dry and stable air into central Florida.

This means a lot of sunshine and hardly any clouds in the sky.

"The light east to northeast wind and continued low humidity will make the 70s comfortable to be out and about in," News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said.

Highs today will range from the low 70s along the coast to the upper 70s inland. The official forecast high for Orlando will be 79 degrees.

"If you plan on hitting the sand just remember to play it safe in the chilly water," Cokinos said.

Rip current risk will be moderate and for the boaters, the forecast looks pretty good too. Seas will average 3-4 feet with a light chop along the Intracoastal.

"Tonight clear skies will allow for temperatures to take a dip to the mid 50s. Northern zones will be a little colder in the upper 40s," Cokinos said.

​We'll be back to the low 80s tomorrow and for the start of the work week.

A few showers return and a slight cool down mid week.

