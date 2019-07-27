Lower rain chances, hotter temperatures return for the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - After several days with widespread rain and storms, the coverage area of the wet weather will decrease for the weekend. Afternoon storms will still impact a few afternoon plans, but they will not be as noticeable as they have been.

High temperatures climb back into the 90s after most were held in the 80s to close out the work week.

Beach Outlook

A few afternoon storms make their way to the beaches later Saturday. Highs flirt with 90. The rip current threat will stay on the lower side.

Tropical Update

Tropical waves continue to flow off of the African continent, but development is not expected in the next five days. Dry air will continue to inhibit any tropical development. Click here for the latest on the tropics.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.