Lower storm chances, hotter for the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - Storm chances go way down for the typical Florida rinse, wash and repeat storms. A big chunk of high pressure, the same one that kept Barry away from Florida, will greatly limit storm chances this weekend.

With lower storm coverage, temperatures will be running a couple of notches hotter. Highs Saturday and Sunday climb into the low-to-mid-90s.

Beach forecast

There is a moderate risk for rip currents on the East Coast beaches. A high risk for rip currents exists for the Gulf Side courtesy of Barry.

Tropical update

Barry is of course stealing the headlines as it pounds the North Gulf Coast with heavy rain and wind. Elsewhere in the tropics, conditions are unfavorable for development.

The National Hurricane Center gives a small cluster of storms in the middle of the Atlantic a 20 perecnt chance to develop over the next five days.

