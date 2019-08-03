Lower storm chances Saturday, tropical development low

ORLANDO, Fla. - A few storms will develop late Saturday afternoon, but the coverage will be much lower than Friday. A weak disturbance moving out of the Gulf will keep clouds and storm chances around, however.

Storm chances are around Saturday, but most of the rain will stay south of Orlando.

Beach forecast

Due to the new moon a few days ago, tides and the surf will be running higher than usual. A coastal flood advisory is in effect for Flagler County for the possibility of minor coastal flooding.

Be on the lookout for an enhanced rip current threat.

Tropical update

One tropical wave remains in the Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center gives it a 30% chance to develop into a tropical storm. Dry air and wind shear are keeping development down at this time.

