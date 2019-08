ORLANDO, Fla.- - The heat will be the story at the parks as temperatures soar into the mid 90s. It will feel like the lower 100s with the humidity factored in.

Storm chances won't be zero, but they will be limited at best. If you get caught in a storm, it will be short-lived.

Rain chances go back down to zero for fireworks.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.