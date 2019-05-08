Making plans for Mother's Day? Here's your Central Florida forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. - Wednesday will be another lovely day in the Orlando area.

"Now that high pressure has taken hold in Central Florida, we can expect lots of sunshine and minimal rain chances," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "There is a chance for some patchy fog, especially in northern zones, including Marion County."

Orlando will reach a high of 90, with a 10% chance of rain. The average high on this date is 87.

Overnight lows will be near 70.

Highs will be near 90 Thursday through Sunday, which is Mother's Day.

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones][DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

"Expect rain chances to increase to 40% Thursday as moisture increases across Central Florida," Bridges said. "There are increasing chances for rain for Mother’s Day, too, as moisture increases and sea breeze showers begin to push inland."

Here is a look ahead at a hot #MothersDay with some rain. pic.twitter.com/LyhHUhblFQ — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) May 8, 2019

Rain chances will be 30-40% on Sunday.

"This does not look like a washout, though," Bridges said.

Watch News 6 for more weather news.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.