Month of March off to pleasant start with breezy weekend weather

ORLANDO, Fla. - The weekend is bringing many changes to weather in the Orlando area after a brutally warm February.

"Cooler, more seasonal air has returned to the state and you might need to break out some clothes you used a month ago," News 6 weather anchor Danny Treanor said.

Sunny and clear skies, along with breezy, cool conditions are making the month of March feel much more like the average conditions in Orlando this time of year. Normal highs are around 76 degrees.

Very cool and dry air Saturday night will drop temperatures rapidly once the sun sets. The dry conditions also mean there is a high fire threat to the area.

Temperatures Saturday night will reach lows of 39 degrees in Ocala, 46 degrees in Palm Bay and 47 degrees in Orlando.

Sunday will start off cool, but temperatures will warm up quickly.

High surf and small craft advisories will also be in place Sunday, meaning conditions will be rough along the coastal waters. Both advisories are expected to last several days. Waves of up to 9 to 11 feet are possible.

High temperatures Sunday will range from 66 degrees in Daytona Beach to 70 degrees in Melbourne and 72 degrees in Orlando.

"More of the same is on its way until minor changes appear midweek," Treanor said.

A chance of rain shows up in the forecast Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, followed by another round of cool temperatures to round out the week.

