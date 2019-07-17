Massive heat wave to grip central, eastern U.S. through weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - Summer is going to reach another level for much of the country over the next week. Heat indicies have routinely been above the century mark in Central, Florida since Monday, but a good chunk of the Lower 48 will experience their hottest stretch of weather this year.

The heat wave builds Wednesday across the central U.S. before expanding east. Excessive heat watches and warnings are in effect for a large portion of the Heartland. Heat advisories stretch into the Deep South and East Coast.

By the weekend, the heat surges for eastern third of the country. Heat indicies flirt with 110 degrees in Washington, D.C.

Big-time relief from the heat arrives for much of the country early next work week. Some of the cooler air, albeit slightly cooler, air may be able to seep into Central Florida by next Wednesday or Thursday.

