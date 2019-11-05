Meandering front to bring clouds, rain to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - A front will meander across Central Florida, causing cloud cover and a 50% chance of rain for the next couple of days.

Orlando will see a high of 86 Tuesday and Wednesday. The average high for this time of year is 81. The record high on today's date is 91, set in 1934.

Rain chances dip to 10% Thursday, with a high of 87.

"A new front moves in to Central Florida by Friday, increasing rain chances to 60%," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "Behind the front, expect highs in the mid- and upper 70s Saturday and Sunday, with rain chances at 10-20%.

With the recent time change, sunrise will be at 6:40 a.m. and sunset will be at 5:38 p.m. in Orlando.

"There is currently nothing to pinpoint in the tropics," Bridges said. "Remember, hurricane season lasts through the end of November."

