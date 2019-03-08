Meteorologists have own season designations, despite astronomical calendar

ORLANDO, Fla. - The countdown to spring continues, officially beginning March 20 this year, but for meteorologists, spring has sprung.

That's right, meteorologists have their own season designations, and they don't coincide with astronomical seasons.

Here's why.

The astronomical calendar for seasons is based off Earth's natural rotation around the sun. As many know, the seasons are divided by two solstices and two equinoxes.

During the equinox, the sun passes directly over the equator around March 21 and Sept. 22. This gives us spring and fall. The solstice is when the sun reaches its highest or lowest point giving us the longest or shortest day of the year, which we deem the start of summer around June 21 and winter around Dec. 22.

The catch is, each season's start date is never constant. The Earth's elliptical orbit around the sun causes the lengths of seasons to vary between 89 and 93 days.

Don't even get us started about leap year.

These inconsistencies posed a problem when people started observing and forecasting weather. It was difficult to calculate seasonal and monthly weather statistics and have those numbers stay consistent year after year with the given season. So, meteorological seasons were created around the early-to-mid 20th century.

For weather professionals, meteorological spring began the first day of March and continues through May. Summer falls in June through August, fall is September through November and winter begins Dec. 1 and continues through Feb. 28 unless it's a leap year.

Grouping the seasons in such a way made statistics more consistent. Spring to summer stayed between 90 and 92 days long. Again, leap year is factored into this method following the civil calendar.

This change may not seem like a lot, but when reporting stuff like rainfall data it's easier to analyze an entire month's worth of information versus just a portion when the season begins later that month. It just makes sense.

So there you have it. Next time a meteorologist says, "Happy first day of meteorological spring" and it's before the official start date, they really aren't just wishful thinkers.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.