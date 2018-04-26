Weather

Mid-80s linger in Orlando area, but rain is on the way

Weekend looks nice in Central Florida

By Troy Bridges - Meteorologist, Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

ORLANDO, Fla. - After a cooler start than the day before, the Orlando area will warm into the mid-80s on Thursday.

Temperatures started off in the 50s in many areas.

"They won’t need a jacket for long, however, as will see lots of sunshine that will warm us up," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

Expect a high of 85 degrees in Orlando. The average high on this date is 84.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-60s.

High temperatures will be in the mid-80s through the weekend.

There's a 40 percent chance of rain on Friday.

"This rain will be gone in time for the weekend," Bridges said.

Orlando's yearly rain deficit is 5.39 inches.

