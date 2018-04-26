Mid-80s linger in Orlando area, but rain is on the way

ORLANDO, Fla. - After a cooler start than the day before, the Orlando area will warm into the mid-80s on Thursday.

Temperatures started off in the 50s in many areas.

"They won’t need a jacket for long, however, as will see lots of sunshine that will warm us up," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

Expect a high of 85 degrees in Orlando. The average high on this date is 84.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-60s.

High temperatures will be in the mid-80s through the weekend.

There's a 40 percent chance of rain on Friday.

"This rain will be gone in time for the weekend," Bridges said.

Orlando's yearly rain deficit is 5.39 inches.

Increasing rain tomorrow. Dry for the weekend! pic.twitter.com/66RbkdAvDR — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) April 26, 2018

