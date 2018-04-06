Mid-80s return to Orlando area, but rain possible over weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - Warmer temperatures return to the Orlando area on Friday, a day after a slight, brief cool-down.

"High pressure will keep Central Florida under a dry weather pattern through Friday, with highs warming into the mid-80s," News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos said.

Overnight lows will be in the low 60s.

Clouds and showers will arrive by Saturday afternoon ahead of another weak cool front. Highs will reach the mid-80s.

"Surging moisture and instability will enhance the chance for a few thunderstorms across northern counties by Saturday afternoon," Campos said. "Rain coverage will sit at about 50 percent for northern counties and down to about a 30 percent for southern zones."

Once the front clears, highs on Sunday will cool to near 80 degrees, which is normal for early April.

The chance of rain lingers into Monday, when high temperatures will reach 87 in Orlando.

