Mild start to weekend ahead of big weather changes in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - The weekend is off to a mild start ahead of events scheduled in the Orlando area.

Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s Saturday and clouds are expected to stay rather thick.

"Winds will pick up out of the east, especially near the coast," News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said.

Winds will gust near 25 mph. Inland areas won't be as windy.

Coastal areas could see a few sprinkles of rain Saturday.

"We can't rule out a stray sprinkle or two that could move inland, but overall coverage remains low between 10 and 20 percent," Cokinos said.

Highs will reach the mid-70s with thick clouds overhead.

Overnight lows will dip to the low 60s, with a few showers possible.

Rain coverage picks up by Sunday afternoon.

