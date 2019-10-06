Mild temperatures remain Sunday as tropics begin to stir

ORLANDO, Fla. - A large ridge of high pressure extending from New England down south will combine with a weak upper-level low over the Bahamas to maintain a deep and brisk northeast flow across Central Florida.

Meanwhile, a weak frontal boundary has stalled just north of the area, allowing moisture to pool across the area. Rain chances will be up to a 30%-40% for inland and western counties, and 40%-50% along our coastline.

Increasing clouds through the day combined with the brisk onshore flow will keep daytime temperatures a few degrees cooler than in recent days, with highs holding in the mid- to upper 80s and lows in the mid -70s.

Through next week, a broad upper-level low near the northwest Bahamas will drift west toward the southern Florida peninsula.

This added weather feature will increase our rain chances to 50%-70% for early this week, with the highest rain chances along coastal sections Monday through Wednesday.

There will be a slight chance for an isolated thunderstorm through this time period.

TROPICS:

As of 8 a.m. Sunday, we are now watching two areas that have a potential of becoming tropical storm within the next five days.

One is a nontropical low expected to develop along a front over the North Atlantic between Bermuda and the Azores during the next two days. Gradual development is possible thereafter, including becoming a depression by the middle of the week. It has a 50% chance of formation within the next five days.

The second nontropical low is forecast to develop over the western North Atlantic between Bermuda and the east coast of the U.S. by the middle of the week. The low could acquire some subtropical characteristics later in the week while it drifts northward off the east coast of the U.S. Formation chance is at 30% within the next five days.

