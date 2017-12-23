Mild weather expected ahead of Christmas cooldown

ORLANDO, Fla. - Mild weather is expected in Central Florida throughout the weekend until cooler air arrives Christmas Day.

"Nothing is stirring, except for some fog tonight," News 6 weather anchor Danny Treanor said. "Factor that in for your early morning activities. Start a little sooner. Drive a little slower."

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are expected Saturday night, with temperatures dropping to a mild 59 degrees in Ocala, 60 degrees in Satellite Beach and 63 degrees in Orlando.

Skies will eventually become sunny for Christmas Eve after the fog clears.

Highs are expected to be above normal, topping out at 81 degrees in Melbourne and 82 degrees at Daytona Beach and Orlando.

"Skies look good for Santa in Central Florida, but a bit rough and cold around the Great Lakes and the Northeast," Treanor said.

There is a 20 percent chance for rain before 10 a.m. on Christmas. Cooler, drier air will arrive for the afternoon.

Highs on Monday are expected be 70 degrees in Orlando, 66 degrees in Ocala and 64 degrees in Daytona Beach.

Tuesday's weather pattern is expected to be pleasant. Rain returns to the forecast, with a 20 percent chance by the end of the week.

