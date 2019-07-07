Minor sunshine and heavy rain possible in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - There will be some sunshine around Sunday, just not a ton. The clouds will build and rain will fall, at times, according to News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos.

During the Day

Scattered showers will pop up early Sunday and then storms will take over later on as the sea breeze becomes active.

"There will be slow moving storms late Sunday that could produce up to and even exceed two inches of rainfall per hour," Cokinos said.

A lot of that heavy rain will favor the eastern side of the peninsula, but interior zones won't be left out.

By early Sunday evening, the rain will still be around, but it will start to weaken. It will eventually clear by about 10 p.m.

"Rain chances remain high Sunday at 70%," Cokinos said. "The cloud cover and rain will keep temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s."

Tropical Update

There is an area of interest over the southeastern United States that is forecast to move southward toward the northeastern Gulf later this week.

The National Hurricane Center gives that area of low pressure a 40% chance of taking on tropical characteristics over the next five days. It will be something we continue to watch and update as we get closer to the middle of the week.

Overnight

Regardless if this system develops or not, there will be plenty of moisture for central Florida to continue with high rain chances for much of the upcoming week.

Rain chances remain between 50-70 percent each day and then slowly taper off as we head into next weekend.

Highs will remain in the upper 80s and low 90s each afternoon with the ample cloud cover and rain each day.





